Midday update: Historic Beadel House destroyed by fire, Fl session ends without property tax plan, and more

Tuesday, March 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Fire destroys historic Beadel House at Tall Timbers Research Station in Leon County. The historic structure was originally built in 1895 on the Tall Timbers Plantation property. It was destroyed by fire Monday morning, March 16th, after what investigators believe was a lightning strike.

Fire destroys historic Beadel House at Tall Timbers Research Station in Leon County

2) TPD: Driver loses control of car, crashes into local restaurant, injuring at least 2. A car slammed into The LunchBox on North Magnolia Drive in Tallahassee on Monday. The driver says he lost control of his vehicle while it was raining. Employees say there were at least 8 people inside the building.

Driver loses control of car, crashes into local restaurant, injuring at least 2

3) Florida bill targeting public employee unions heads to governor's desk, SB 1296 would go into effect July 1st. Senate Bill 1296 would raise the threshold for union re-certification, requiring 50% approval from all employees within a bargaining unit — not just a majority of those who voted. Critics say most unions cannot meet that bar.

Florida bill targeting public employee unions heads to Governor's desk

4) Florida session ends without property tax plan — special session may decide the issue. For months, leaders in Tallahassee had talked about letting voters decide whether to reduce property taxes through a constitutional amendment — a change that would require 60% approval from voters statewide. But when lawmakers adjourned, no final proposal had made it across the finish line.

Florida session ends without property tax plan — special session may decide the issue

5) ON THE ROAD: What makes Wakulla County special? Neighbors share what they love about their community. Neighbors in Wakulla County have a lot to say about what makes their community special — and while the answers vary, a few themes rise to the top: natural resources, a love of the outdoors, and, above all, the people.

ON THE ROAD: What makes Wakulla County special? Neighbors share what they love about their community

6) Tuesday Forecast: You'll want to grab your coats the next two days, as we'll be dealing with very cool temperatures. We'll have another freeze warning on Tuesday night. Cold weather shelters are available to those in need. We'll quickly warm up by the weekend. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - St. Patrick's Day Forecast (3-17-2026)

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