First To Know Weather - Your St. Patrick's Day Forecast (3-17-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are still in Winter for 3 more days, and the weather is certainly reminding us of that fact. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid to upper 30s, and we could be even colder tonight. We are in a Freeze Warning for many of our Georgia counties, and even Gadsden in Florida, until 10 A.M. Chances are we will see another freeze warning by tonight.

Skies today will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun by the late afternoon and early evening. Highs wont be very warm this afternoon with the peak in the upper to mid 50s. You may want to keep your jackets and coats on all day long.

We will warm up by Thursday, returning closer to average in the 70s. This weekend will be amazing with plenty of sun and highs in the 80s returning!

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