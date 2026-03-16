DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A bill that would tighten rules for public employee unions in Florida is heading to the governor's desk, and local educators and union leaders say it could have significant consequences in Leon County.

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Florida bill targeting public employee unions heads to Governor's desk

Senate Bill 1296 would raise the threshold for union re-certification, requiring 50% approval from all employees within a bargaining unit — not just a majority of those who voted. Critics say most unions cannot meet that bar.

Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur said the bill is designed to silence workers who speak out about problems in public schools.

"The intent is to quiet the voice of individuals that are kind of pointing out some of the deficiencies that are currently in place and the necessity to do more for our students and our communities and our public schools," Mazur said.

Mazur said the 50% threshold is a deliberate obstacle.

"The reason the 50% turnout is where it is, is because most unions don't get 50% turnout," Mazur said.

If a union fails to meet that threshold, Mazur said the consequences are severe.

"The contract just goes away," said Mazur. "It's zero. You don't have a contract and in the contract is where it's outlined what your bargaining rights are, what your healthcare is, what your salary is."

The bill passed on the Florida House Floor with 73 yays and 37 nays.

Supporters of the bill, including Representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers), argue the legislation is necessary to protect public employees from unions that no longer represent their interests.

"Unions have lost their way across the state, not all but many, that they're putting politics over public employees," said Persons-Mulicka. "I ask you to stand in support of this bill today. This bill says we support our public employees in the state of Florida and we're gonna give them the tools to hold unions accountable, ensure that they're interests are represented at the bargaining table."

Leon County School Board Member Laurie Cox also spoke in favor of the bill during one of the Senate Committee Hearings earlier this month, saying it promotes transparency within unions.

"I think the organization of the union should be held accountable, not our teachers, but the organization of the union. If they're representing all these teachers, then there should be transparency and accountability," Cox told ABC 27 at a School Board Meeting following her testimony at the Capitol.

Valencia Hargrett, a paraprofessional at Sabal Palm Elementary School and President of the Leon Education Staff Professional Association, said the bill would make it incredibly hard to sustain their union.

"It would be very difficult to meet," said Hargrett. "They don't realize how important the union really is. If the union go away and this be like, why are y'all doing this? Because you no longer have the union."

Hargrett said it will take community support to keep unions alive.

"You're going to have to pull with me and fight with me and do what needs to be done to keep it going because they don't understand," said Hargrett. "You don't want to lose it altogether because we're going to lose so much, and it's going to be so hard to try to get it back."

Mazur said LCTA plans to engage in one-on-one conversations with individuals to raise awareness ahead of any re-certification the association will have to undergo. He said they are staying optimistic and have plans in place to deal with the outcome of the bill. If the Governor signs the bill, the law would go into effect July 1, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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