Driver loses control of car, crashes into local restaurant, injuring at least 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a car slammed into The LunchBox on North Magnolia Drive in Southeast Tallahassee.

The driver tells ABC 27 he lost control of his vehicle while it was raining, crashing into the restaurant.

Employees say there were at least 8 people inside the building.

The Tallahassee Police Department says they got the call around 1:47 p.m. on Monday.

According to TPD, at least one person was injured inside the building.

They suffered minor injuries.

The driver says his wife and niece were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital.

The Lunchbox has been a popular staple for the past 20 years.

Employees say this is the second time a car has hit the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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