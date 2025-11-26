Cold weather shelters opening Thursday and Friday nights in Tallahassee as temperatures drop

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Local governments and community partners will open overnight cold weather shelters on Thursday and Friday nights to help anyone in need of a warm place to stay as temperatures drop.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care announced that no cold night shelter operations are scheduled for Wednesday night.

People needing shelter must arrive between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for intake at locations based on their household composition:



Single adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way

Families (at least one adult and child): HOPE Community at 2729 West Pensacola Street

Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave. (hotline: 850-576-6000)

Transportation assistance is available through the Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or outreach@bigbendcoc.org. Star Metro will not operate on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday and will have limited service on Friday.

For more information about cold night shelter planning, contact the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 850-792-5015. For after-hours or weekend inquiries, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

