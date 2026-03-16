SEE PHOTOS: Lightning likely caused fire that destroyed historic 1895 structure on Tall Timbers Plantation

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A historic structure originally built in 1895 on the Tall Timbers Plantation property was destroyed by fire Monday morning, March 16th, after what investigators believe was a lightning strike.

A press release states that Tallahassee Fire Department crews responded to the structure fire on Henry Beadel Drive at 7:14 a.m. TFD says the incident initially began as an alarm activation before a caller arriving on scene reported flames coming from the roof. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire on the second floor spreading quickly into the attic. Crews made an initial attack on the fire while also working to protect nearby structures. TFD says while fighting the flames, the second floor of the structure collapsed as the fire continued to spread through the building. Due to the rapid spread of fire through the roof and attic space, the structure was declared a total loss.

During operations, crews were able to remove and preserve several historical antiques and items that had been stored inside the building.

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

They said one firefighter sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, Talquin Electric Cooperative, and Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

City of Tallahassee Fire Department

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.