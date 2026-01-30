Midday Update: Extreme Cold Warning, Thomas Co. shelter faces high demand, Senate backs Raynor Act, & more

TALLAHASSEE, Fl — Friday, January 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Weekend Forecast. Your weekend outdoor activities might have to wait as the weather this weekend will face an Extreme Cold Warning with highs heading into the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

Abc 27

2) Freezing temperatures put pressure on Thomas County’s only shelter. The Fountain of Life Shelter is the only emergency shelter in Thomas County and can currently open only four nights a week due to limited funding. Demand spikes during extreme weather, with more than 270 people seeking help last January, even though the shelter has just 18 beds.

Freezing temperatures put pressure on Thomas County’s only shelter

3) Boy charged with arson following Havana church fire. The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Thursday night. The fire damaged Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on Gibson Sawmill Road on Sunday morning. Along with arson, he faces felony burglary and criminal mischief counts, and he is now being held at the juvenile assessment center in Tallahassee. No further details have been released.

4) $5.35M grant helps fund AI workshop, new broadband at FAMU. A $5.35 million federal grant is helping expand broadband capability and technology access across campus. The workshop is letting FAMU students get valuable AI and technology experience.

FAMU leads HBCU innovation with AI workshop and $5.35 million federal grant

5) Florida lawmakers push to ban retail nitrous oxide sales. Lawmakers and supporters argue nitrous oxide poisoning is a threat to Florida families. The proposed legislation would increase oversight and restrict public access to the substance.

Florida lawmakers push to ban retail nitrous oxide sales after death concerns

6) Senate backs Raynor Act, strengthening penalties in police killings. As national scrutiny intensifies over law enforcement use of force following the killing of a U.S. citizen in Minnesota, State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders, Florida, explains how the Senate has moved forward with a controversial bill supporters say strengthens protections for police — and critics warn could weaken civilian safeguards.

Senate backs Raynor Act, strengthening penalties in police killings

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.