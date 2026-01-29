THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — As dangerously cold weather lingers in Thomas County, an area shelter is calling for community support to help them stay open for more nights.



The Fountain of Life Shelter is the only emergency shelter in Thomas County and can currently open only four nights a week due to limited funding.



Demand spikes during extreme weather, with more than 270 people seeking help last January, even though the shelter has just 18 beds.



Watch the video below to see why shelter receives no city or county funding and relies entirely on private donations.

Freezing temperatures put pressure on Thomas County’s only shelter

