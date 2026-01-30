TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida state leaders advocated for legislation banning retail nitrous oxide sales Thursday after deaths from misuse. A new bill targets recreational use of the substance.



Lawmakers and supporters argue nitrous oxide poisoning is a threat to Florida families.

The proposed legislation would increase oversight and restrict public access to the substance.

Watch the video below to learn about the health issues this substance can cause.

Florida lawmakers push to ban retail nitrous oxide sales after death concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State leaders met at the Florida Capitol Thursday to push for a ban on the retail sale of nitrous oxide, a substance they say is being misused and putting lives at risk.

“Meg passed in November 2024, and we immediately felt we had to tell her story,” said advocate Kathleen Dial.

I'm neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in downtown Tallahassee, and this effort is being driven in part by a family who lost a loved one to nitrous oxide poisoning.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation held a press conference to advocate for House Bill 1341 and Senate Bill 1394.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Rachel Plakon says the measures would increase oversight and restrict public sales of nitrous oxide, which is used legally in medical and culinary settings.

But it's now appearing in retail stores and being marketed for recreational use.

“This approach is focused and practical. It targets the point-of-sale where misuse is most common, stopping the problem where it starts before it becomes an emergency room visit or worse,” Plakon said.

The gas is inhaled to create a short-term high, and health experts warn it can cut off oxygen to the brain, cause heart problems, and, in some cases, lead to death.

Among those speaking out is Kathleen Dial, whose sister Meg died from nitrous oxide misuse.

“The misuse of nitrous oxide is a quick and intense high, so it can get out of the system very quickly within a few minutes. And your loved one can seem like they're normal again, but repeated misuse of this drug can cause psychosis, weakness, paralysis and death,” Dial said.

Sheriff Walt McNeil says easy access to nitrous oxide increases the chances for misuse.

“This is a major problem for us in the county because this is a college town, and we have students from all over the state and all the country, for that matter. So what we're trying to do is educate not only the students but educate the community and the smoke shops we have in our community about the harm that's being done,” McNeil said.

The proposed legislation would also expand the authority of the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, allowing state law enforcement officers to investigate and prosecute violations involving licensed and unlicensed businesses.

We'll keep you updated as House Bill 1341 and Senate Bill 1394 move forward in the Legislature.

In Downtown Tallahassee, I'm neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

