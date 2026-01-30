Cold Alert: Extreme Cold Warning Has Been Issued

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — As of this afternoon the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for all counties in our area. This will be active Saturday 1/31/2026 at 1 P.M. until Sunday 2/1/2026 at 1 P.M.

The main threats with this warning include brutal wind chills Saturday afternoon in the 20s and teens, with single digit wind chills possible heading into Sunday morning.

Bare skin exposure in these conditions could result in frostbite within 30 minutes, be sure to cover up as much as you can when you have to be outdoors.

Sunday morning low temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper teens across most inland locations, with readings around the lower 20s for the coastline. A freeze warning will be in effect Saturday evening through mid-morning Sunday for several hours of subfreezing temperatures.

