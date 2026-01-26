Fire damages Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Havana

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A weekend fire caused severe damage to a longtime church in Havana, prompting an investigation into what caused the blaze.



Firefighters from multiple agencies responded after flames were spotted coming from the church early Sunday morning

Officials confirmed the fire was brought under control, and no one was inside the building at the time

Watch the video below to hear from community members who say the church’s loss goes far beyond the building itself

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A fire severely damaged a longtime church in Havana. Im Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County neighborhood reporter, and investigators are now working to determine what sparked the flames.

Firefighters were called to Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church early Sunday morning after flames were spotted coming from the building.

Multiple agencies responded to help battle the fire, including the Havana Volunteer Fire Department, Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Midway Fire Department, and Quincy Fire Department.

Officials say the fire was brought under control, and no one was inside the church at the time.

Adrian Andrews, who does not live in Havana anymore, grew up in this church. His parents are still active members here. He told me he was baptized here and at one point was even the church drummer.

"You know it was very surreal, I mean, and I almost felt like I couldn't do anything," said Andrews. "You know I felt sort of helpless. You know it's my home church, you know, literally being burnt down. And I'm here, you know, I'm two hour out or so, but its like nothing that I can do, so I was speechless."

For members of the congregation, the loss goes far beyond the physical structure. Some say the church has served the community for generations.

"It was really sad to see some of the congregation gathered up yesterday as were trying to put the fire out. You know it's really just a sad thing, hate to see it. I wish we could've saved the building, but at the end of the day it just wasn't nothing we could do."

The Florida State Fire Marshal has taken over the case to determine what led to the fire.

While officials say they cannot confirm whether arson is involved, a sign posted at the scene encourages anonymous tips to the Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention.

Anyone with information is urged to submit anonymous tips to the Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention at the number on your screen. In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

