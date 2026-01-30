$5.35M grant helps fund AI workshop, new broadband at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An AI workshop at Florida A&M University is boosting broadband to 100 gigabits per second while preparing students for the workforce.



A $5.35 million federal grant is helping expand broadband capability and technology access across campus.

The workshop is letting FAMU students get valuable AI and technology experience.

Watch the video below to hear from educators and students about this workshop's impact.

FAMU leads HBCU innovation with AI workshop and $5.35 million federal grant

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"AI is like the next big thing. If you're not using it you're definitely falling behind," said second-year FAMU student Stephon Sanders.

I'm Justin White, your College Town neighborhood reporter.

Florida A&M University is taking a major step into the future of technology, hosting an AI and Data Science workshop that is helping students and faculty prepare for a rapidly evolving workforce and educational pursuits.

Dr. Erdell Maurice, a FAMU mathematics professor, told me, "AI has the ability to personalize your education. Lots of students have different gaps. They have different expertise, and so what happens is, I'm asking them to use that AI to first figure out where those gaps are, and then use it to help fill those gaps."

And students like Javonte Carter feel as if the use of AI is making a difference.

"It's really impactful as far as like work goes. I think it puts me ahead of, you know, my peers and things, to be able to know how to use AI in and out of the classroom," said Carter.

While Assistant Data Science Professor Yohn Parra Bautista told me what his goal was when teaching his students about AI.

"I want the students to be able to be prepared for the workforce. I want them to get an exciting career in AI data science or any career now needs digital experience," said Bautista.

This comes on the heels of a $5.35 million federal grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The funding is boosting FAMU's broadband capabilities, now capable of speeds up to 100 gigabits per second, more than any other HBCU, according to Dr. Richard Aló.

And it's not just helping the university, it's helping the community as well

"And at the same time, this $5.35 million grant has enhanced our connectivity to that, and it also has enhanced connectivity for 100 homes contiguous to campus that are socio-economically depressed," said Aló.

For students and faculty alike, the workshop is opening doors to hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, while making a real difference on campus and the surrounding community.

From FAMU, I'm Justin White, ABC 27

