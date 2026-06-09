Midday Update: Earthquake impacts felt as far as Tallahassee, Property tax legislation concerns, and more

Tuesday, June 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Earthquake that shook Cuba felt in Tallahassee, FSU professor weighs in. The earthquake struck around 2:00 p.m. near Cuba's western coast, roughly 515 miles south-southwest of Tallahassee. Officials say there was no tsunami threat, and no damage has been reported in the Tallahassee area.

6.1 magnitude earthquake confirmed off coast of Cuba, reports of shaking felt across Florida

2) Florida property tax reform proposal heads to voters: neighbors weigh in, critics share concerns about cuts. The proposal would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 in 2028.

Florida property tax reform proposal heads to voters: critics share concerns about cuts

3) Neighbors who were evacuated from 340 Fire burning in Wakulla County's Apalachicola National Forest speak out. The fire reignited last Thursday and has grown to 3,400 acres. It is 60% contained, according to Forest Service officials. Delano and Sondra Brown live deep in the forest area and share their experience on what happened when deputies came to evacuate.

Neighbors who were evacuated from one of the two wildfires burning in Wakulla County's Apalachicola National Forest speak on thaier experience

4) Lowndes County Schools opens food processing center to fight hunger and boost ag education. Families can bring in fruits, vegetables, soups, jams, and other homegrown or purchased foods to be canned, preserved, or processed — all while following safe food preservation techniques guided by agricultural educators.

Lowndes County Schools opens food processing center to fight hunger and boost ag education

5) Taddeo joins Florida CFO race, questions property tax plan and state spending. Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo is officially running for Florida chief financial officer, launching a campaign centered on government accountability, rising insurance costs, and the use of taxpayer dollars.

Taddeo joins Florida CFO race, questions property tax plan and state spending

6) Tuesday Forecast: Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.Through the afternoon, isolated shower activity will be seen across western neighborhoods. There isn't much push in the upper levels, so any showers that pop up will be fairly stationary. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Another afternoon of isolated showers (6/9/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.