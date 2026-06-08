Lowndes County Schools is opening a new Agricultural Education Food Processing Center near Lowndes High School, giving community members access to industrial food preservation equipment for a fraction of what it would cost commercially.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Lowndes County Schools opens food processing center to fight hunger and boost ag education

Families can bring in fruits, vegetables, soups, jams, and other homegrown or purchased foods to be canned, preserved, or processed — all while following safe food preservation techniques guided by agricultural educators.

School leaders say the facility is about more than preserving food — it's about fighting food insecurity.

Through USDA-supported programs, students can also receive no-cost breakfast and lunch during the school year and summer months.

Lowndes High athlete Rylea Irvin said the meals make a real difference.

"We need food and energy because it's really hot outside, and that helps us perform better — not just on the field but making sure we're not getting injured. It gives us fuel."

Across South Georgia, many families continue to feel the impact of rising food costs, making programs like these more important than ever. School officials say access to nutritious meals helps students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

The district also works to include at least one Georgia-grown food item in every school meal, helping students understand where their food comes from and how nutrition connects to everyday life.

For Irvin, it's another example of the district investing in its students.

"I'm very grateful they provide us with these meals because practice in the heat is really tiring, so having that food really helps."

Officials say the new canning plant will be fully operational by mid-June, while free breakfast and lunch programs are already underway for students and families. School leaders say the goal is to make sure no child goes hungry while also teaching the value of healthy eating and Georgia agriculture.

MALIA THOMAS Lowndes County Schools opens food processing center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.