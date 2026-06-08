Earthquake that shook Cuba felt in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck west of Cuba on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS assesses there is a low likelihood the earthquake caused damage.

Many people as far away as Tallahassee are reporting on social media they felt the quake.

The quake is the largest instrumentally recorded earthquake in the Gulf since 1950, and one of only six magnitude 5 or larger earthquakes to occur within the Gulf since 1950. There are no instrumentally recorded earthquakes of magnitude 5 or larger within 250 kilometers of Monday's quake.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 26 kilometers as the result of reverse faulting. It struck within the North America plate, approximately 400 kilometers north of the closest active plate boundary between the North America and Caribbean Sea plates.

Because the quake occurred far from an active plate boundary, it is classified as an intraplate earthquake. Intraplate earthquakes occur less frequently than those near plate boundaries and typically occur on fault systems associated with previous episodes of tectonic evolution.

The USGS says the earthquake may produce aftershocks. Anyone who feels shaking is advised to Drop, Cover, and Hold On.

A comparable event struck the region in 1880, when an earthquake of approximately magnitude 6.0 occurred near San Cristobal, Cuba. That quake was felt in Florida and led to reports of building damage and fatalities in Cuba.

The USGS is asking anyone who experienced Monday's earthquake to complete its Did You Feel It? survey at usgs.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

