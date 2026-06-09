Another afternoon of isolated showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As you head out the door Tuesday morning, expected warm and humid yet again.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 70s before quickly warming up once the sun rises. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Through the afternoon, isolated shower activity will be seen across western neighborhoods. There isn't much push in the upper levels, so any showers that pop up will be fairly stationary. However, they are also expected to be weak.

We will continue to warm up throughout the next few days with highs eventually in the mid 90s by Thursday. Once we factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits.

We will also increase the rain coverage towards the end of the week, becoming more scatted by the weekend with storms mixed in as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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