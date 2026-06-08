Florida property tax reform proposal heads to voters: neighbors weigh in, critics share concerns about cuts

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida voters will decide whether to dramatically increase homestead exemptions, but groups advocating on behalf of Counties warn the change could threaten public safety and basic services.

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Florida property tax reform proposal heads to voters: critics share concerns about cuts

A property tax reform proposal recently approved by the Florida Legislature could have major impacts for Floridians — and it now heads to voters for final approval.

The proposal would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and up to $250,000 in 2028. At least 60% of voters must approve the measure for it to take effect. Voters will have a chance to weigh in during November's midterm elections.

Groups like the Florida Association of Counties are focused on educating voters about the potential impacts of the proposal.

"I think this is a real opportunity for people to understand where their tax dollars go and see if it's worth it. Everyone says, oh, well, counties have a lot of extra, they have a lot of fat, they can trim the fat. Well, yes, everyone knows that we could be more efficient, but that's not necessarily 35 to 40% more efficient," Cragin Mosteller, Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Association of Counties.

The group says concerns go beyond amenities like parks and libraries.

"Well, I don't think there's a question of parks or libraries because we're concerned about public safety and road maintenance, and even being able to hold elections. I mean, by the time you get to parks and libraries and the things that we enjoy, there's no way," Mosteller added.

Not everyone is opposed to the idea. Leon County homeowner David West said he believes the proposal could bring financial relief and push local government to operate more efficiently — though he thinks lawmakers are taking the wrong approach.

"My thoughts are that they're going about it the wrong way," West said.

West said he would prefer a system that rewards long-term homeowners differently.

"After 20 years, your property taxes for everything, schools and county, should be reduced to a small amount, let's say $500 or $1,000 per year, period. That way you continue to contribute to society, that way everybody still participates, and we aren't hamstringing government," West said.

Despite his reservations about the approach, West said the financial impact will drive his vote.

"I'm still going to vote with my wallet, and this has a direct impact on my wallet as far as I can see," West said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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