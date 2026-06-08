Neighbors who were evacuated from 340 Fire burning in Wakulla County's Apalachicola National Forest speak out

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — Drought conditions are fueling two wildfires burning in the Apalachicola National Forest in Wakulla County.

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Neighbors who were evacuated from one of the two wildfires burning in Wakulla County's Apalachicola National Forest speak on thaier experience

The 340 wildfire, which started by lightning on Memorial Day weekend, reignited last Thursday and has grown to 3,400 acres. It is 60% contained, according to Forest Service officials. The New Light fire started the following day and remains at about 148 acres, also 60% contained.

Both fires prompted evacuations last week.

Delano and Sondra Brown live deep in the forest area where the 340 fire is burning. Up until the fire reignited on Thursday, they were not concerned. But when the fire jumped over Florida 22 and began spreading quickly toward their home, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office evacuated them.

"It was really scary because two deputy cars come racing up with their lights on, and they told us we had to leave. And we were not prepared to leave. We assumed it was all going to be on the opposite side of the road. And so we just packed whatever we could," Sondra Brown said.

Delano Brown said the experience reminded him of his time in military service.

"There was several times they dropped a bomb or something around there when I was overseas or something like that. And you either, boy, you get up and go. We got to go. We got to go. And so we got up and went," Delano Brown said.

Sondra Brown said the uncertainty of what they would return to weighed on them.

"To tell you the truth, we didn't know if we were going to have a house left or not," Sondra Brown said.

Through the work of firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service, Florida Forest Service, and Wakulla County Fire Rescue, the Browns were able to return home the next day.

"Oh, yes. Very much. Even though you know, we were at our daughter's house, it's still... There's nothing in the world like home. Yeah. Since we've lived here a long time," Sondra and Delano Brown said.

The Browns expressed gratitude for those working the fire.

"I would like to say the firefighters and all the people involved in this, and the equipment and everything they've got has been super, super helpful," Sondra Brown said.

"Really, really done their job," Delano Brown said.

Forest Service representatives say crews are continuing to patrol and monitor the perimeter of both fires.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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