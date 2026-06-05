Midday Update: 340 Fire reignites, Lemondrop suspends baked goods donations, H&V Farms youth program, & more

Friday, June 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) 340 Fire reignites after burning 1700 acres in Apalachicola National Forest. While crews conducted operations on Thursday, strong winds from the south pushed the fire over FL-22/Rose St. near two homes.

340 Fire reignites after burning 1700 acres in Apalachicola National Forest

2) Lemondrop suspends baked goods donations while nonprofit board reviews next steps. The nonprofit said it hopes to resume in a new direction within the next 14 days.

LENTHEUS CHANEY HELP SHELF IN FRENCHTOWN

3) H&V Farms launches youth farm program to teach life skills and leadership. Participants take part in daily activities including cutting grass, yard work, planting, fishing, tractor operation, and team-building exercises designed to build discipline and leadership.

H&V Farms launches youth farm program to teach life skills and leadership

4) Hahira Police requesting donations to honor fallen officer during workshop. Following the death of Officer Caleb Abney, the Hahira Police Department is raising money to give dozens of officers new safety equipment.

MALIA THOMAS Officer Caleb Abney, 25, was struck by driver going nearly 100 mph during I-75 traffic stop

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a beautiful, warm weekend ahead. We'll get into the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be a great time to get out doors. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Great Weekend Ahead

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