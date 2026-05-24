Weekend fire burns hundreds of acres in Sopchoppy

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — An active fire in Sopchoppy has burned about 800 acres near Rose Street and Forest Road 340, crews say.

The U.S. Forest Service alerted the public about the fire on social media on Saturday.

They said they did not expect smoke to impact neighborhoods or roads, but they urged holiday travelers to drive with caution in that area.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue says a lightning strike sparked the fire.

Crews on scene told ABC 27 they could not use bulldozers to contain the flames due to the forest area where the fire is burning. They told us, at this point, there was no indication that neighbors would need to evacuate due to the fire or smoke.

This fire comes amid ongoing extreme drought conditions in our area.

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