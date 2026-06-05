First To Know Weather - A Wonderful Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are a little warmer to start off than yesterday, but still on the cooler side. Temperatures range from the low 60s to the upper 60s. Skies will be staying clear until we get into the afternoon, when some clouds can start to pop up.

Midday will hit us with the low 80s climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s by the late afternoon. A few clouds will start to dot the skies around 12 P.M., and while we should stay mostly sunny, some areas could have more clouds than others. The humidity is still lower than usual, so go out and enjoy this afternoon.

This weekend will be a lot like today. While the moisture and humidity is building through Saturday and Sunday, the chance of showers remains low. Skies will be a little cloudier, but that extra shade can make outdoor activities feel a little while in the low 90s.

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