Hahira Police requesting donations to honor fallen officer during workshop

The Hahira Police Department is seeking donations from the community as they prepare for a training workshop later this month and try to honor an officer who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

The department made the announcement on social media Thursday, saying the money would support local businesses who are helping organize the workshop for regional law enforcement agencies on June 18 by providing food and door prizes. The funds would also support the Southern Regional Traffic Enforcement Network.

HPD also says they want to buy Guardian Angel Elite Series safety lights and high-visibility traffic vests to the dozens of officers who attend the training. It follows the death of Hahira police officer Caleb Abney, who was hit by a car while performing a traffic stop earlier this year.

The announcement says they're asking for donations so the burden to pay for the training and the safety equipment does not only fall on the city of Hahira.

They say the annual training will also include classroom instruction and hands-on exercises for officers.

Police say neighbors interested in donating should email nlyons@hahiraga.gov.

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