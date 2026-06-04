H&V Farms launches youth farm program to teach life skills and leadership

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — This summer, H&V Farms is giving young boys an opportunity to step outside, learn valuable life skills, and experience the rewards of hard work through its youth farm program.

Designed for boys ages 9-15, the two-week program combines hands-on farm activities, outdoor learning, leadership development, and mentorship. Participants will have the chance to learn about farm life, fishing, teamwork, safety, and responsibility while building confidence and making new friends.

ABC 27's Tatyana Purifoy is visiting H&V Farms today to learn more about the program, meet the people behind it, and see firsthand how they are helping shape the next generation of young leaders.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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