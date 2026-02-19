Woman pleads no contest in hit-and-run crash that severely injured 9-year-old

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured 9-year-old Sawyer Crawley pleaded no contest to the charge against her Thursday.

Alfreda Nelson was charged with one count of leaving the scene of crash involving serious bodily injury, after authorities said she hit 9-year-old Sawyer Crawley with her vehicle in January 2025.

Judge Brian D. Miller accepted Nelson's plea during Thursday's hearing.

According to prosecutor Andrew D. Deneen, pleading no contest means the defendant decided not to contest the state's charges against them. But pleading no contest does not mean pleading guilty to the crime.

With this plea, Nelson waives her right to a trial and will remain in jail until sentencing.

The charge stems from a hit-and-run crash in January 2025, when Crawley was struck by a red Volvo SUV in Crawfordville.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Sawyer was riding a small motorbike near the Camelot neighborhood when he was hit.

The crash gave Sawyer serious injuries and had to undergo weeks of treatment.

While he was recovering, the community rallied around him, organizing several fundraisers and events to help his family.

Sawyer was also a top contender in an Athlete of the Year competition last year.

Judge Miller will determine Nelson's sentence on March 26. The maximum penalty for the charge is 15 years in prison.

