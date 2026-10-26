WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — As early voting kicked off this weekend, Wakulla County voters are speaking out about the property tax reform they will see on their ballots.

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Wakulla voters weigh in on Amendment 3 as early voting opens: tax relief or a loss of local control

According to the Department of Revenue, the homestead exemption for non-school taxes is currently up to $25,000. If Amendment 3 passes, it would increase the homestead exemption for non-school taxes to up to $150,000 in 2027, then up to $250,000 by 2028.

Supporters say the change would give them and others much-needed tax relief. Those opposed are concerned about giving the state more control.

Neighbor Steve Cushman says he hopes Amendment 3 passes because people shouldn't have to worry about losing their home after paying it off for 30 years.

"I would rather see people own their homes and be satisfied with that, and not worrying that one day they're going to get the letter in the mail that says you didn't pay your taxes and your house is being sold on the courthouse steps on Tuesday, because that's a pretty frightening thing after you're 60-something years old. You've worked your whole life to pay the thing off, and then you find out somebody can come and take it from you. And that's my thing with Amendment Three, and why I want to see it pass," Cushman said. "People are just being taxed to death. It's taxes. It's government figuring out they can charge a fee for that or a fee for this and a fee for that. It's just everywhere you turn."

That tax relief is especially beneficial for neighbors like Mike Brusca, who is on a fixed income.

"It's not very often that my retirement income increases, and it doesn't increase with the cost of food, fuel, even buying a vehicle has gotten insurmountable, and so just being able to survive in old age is nice to have a tax break," Brusca said.

Neighbors against Amendment 3 note that with the loss of revenue, the county wouldn't have the funding to provide the same level of services it has in the past.

According to Wakulla County's contingency plan released in late August, the county could face a general fund deficit of $6.5 million. The plan detailed cuts the county could make should the amendment pass, such as funding to Extension and 4-H, Parks and Recreation, non-profit funding, and animal control. Nothing in the plan is set in stone.

Neighbor Jack Richardson says the increased exemption would give the state more say in local politics to help fund that deficit.

"So the county is either going to have to use additional fees, user fees, or or other other points of making money in order to provide that same level of service. And if they can't do it locally, they're going to have to petition the state for additional monies to help them provide the services that we might need. So I think what they're trying to do is gain more control over local politics throughout the different counties," Richardson said. "I see it as a power grab from Tallahassee against our local elected leaders here in Wakulla County."

Cushman says that on top of the tax relief, the measure would help rein in government spending.

"They've just been spending and going and riding the wave of higher home values and all this stuff for years, and it's time to reel it back in. And you know they just they need to tighten the budgets down, you know, schools, cities, counties, whatever it is, they need to get back to living like the people live. Strict budgets," Cushman said.

In Florida, constitutional amendments require a 60% vote to be approved.

Early voting in Wakulla runs through Oct. 31, and the general election is on Nov. 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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