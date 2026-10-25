TPD investigating shooting on Perry Street; FAMU urges people to avoid area

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating a shooting on Perry Street on Friday evening.

Police said the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Florida A&M University issued an alert about police activity near Bragg Stadium and Perry Street. The university advised people to avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby.

TPD is also asking community members to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation.

Police said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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