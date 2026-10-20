WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County's early voting polls open Saturday, Oct. 24 — as other Florida counties opened their early polling locations Monday.

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Wakulla County early voting begins Saturday, as neighboring Florida counties open their polls

Out of Wakulla's nearly 26,000 registered voters, there has already been more than a 3% turnout through mail-in voting. Early voting in Wakulla County runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While other Florida counties like Leon and Gadsden have already opened early voting, Wakulla Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan said the law doesn't require them to open at the same time. Based on average voter turnout, Wakulla's eight-day window works best for the county.

There are two locations where residents can vote early in Wakulla — the community center on Shadeville Road and the Supervisor of Elections Office along Crawfordville Highway.

For the general election on Nov. 3, voters will have to go to their assigned voting location.

Morgan said the last midterm election in 2022 had almost a 64% turnout. He told me he's expecting a minimum of 60% this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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