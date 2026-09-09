WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A motion released Wednesday evening asks the court to withdraw the public defender's office from representing Joseph Raker, who stands trial for a double homicide in Wakulla County.

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Public defender's office seeks to withdraw from representing Joseph Raker in Wakulla County double homicide case

The filing states that a state witness is currently a client of the public defender's office, and representing Raker would be a conflict of interest. The request applies not just to one public defender, but to the entire office. The motion also asks the court to appoint conflict-free counsel to represent Raker.

The motion comes after court documents outlined the timeline of events leading to the homicides and the subsequent investigation.

According to those documents, Raker lived with the victims, John Luper and Rebecca Thomas. Before their deaths, a witness told police that Luper had given Raker three days to move out at the end of July. However, the documents do not identify that as a clear motive. Raker denied having any disagreements or disputes with Luper.

The witness told detectives that on the evening of Aug. 1, they heard multiple gunshots, were then asked by Raker to gather some items, which he took but did not return with.

The following day, Aug. 2, a mutual friend came to the house to help Raker "load something heavy into a truck." When that person saw the bodies, they ran from the area out of fear.

The witness said Raker admitted to them how he killed Luper and Thomas.

When deputies were on the scene the evening of Aug. 2 into the early morning of Aug. 3, waiting for a warrant to enter the Otter Creek Road home, documents indicated the house "suddenly ignited." Raker was found in the home and was taken to TMH for smoke inhalation.

During the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office's prerecorded press briefing on Aug. 7, the agency described Raker as a cooperative witness.

"During the interview, Mr. Raker minimized his involvement in the disappearance of John Luper and Miss Rebecca Thomas. Raker appeared cooperative with the detectives and actually implicated another individual for causing harm to them," Major Eddie Wester said.

During his interview, Raker claimed the mutual friend had asked him to help move items, then admitted to helping that person move the bodies.

The sheriff's office declined a request to discuss the documents in further detail.

"At this time, we're unable to comment on the details of an active investigation. While the charging document filed with the court is a public record and provides information available through the court, the investigation remains active and fluid. We don't want to discuss or speculate on details that could potentially impact the ongoing investigation." Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

Raker was brought back to Wakulla County from Texas over the past weekend after he was found in Mexico in mid-August. He is currently being held in the Leon County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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