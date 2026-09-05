Double homicide suspect back in Wakulla County after extradition

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — A double homicide suspect is back in Wakulla County following his arrest in Mexico last month.

Raker faces two counts of homicide for the deaths of Rebecca Lynn Thomas and John William Luper III.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office released a video of Raker in their custody on Saturday.

Following his arrest in Mexico, Raker was transferred to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in Texas before being extradited back to Florida.

His arrest followed a lengthy manhunt involving local, state, federal, and international law enforcement authorities.

Authorities say Raker was responsible for an attack near 740 Otter Creek Road last month.

Despite the extradition, the sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing. They're urging any neighbors with information about the attack to contact them at (850) 745-7100.

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