Wakulla County sheriff seeks suspect wanted in double homicide on Otter Creek Road

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has obtained active arrest warrants for a 46-year-old man in connection with a double homicide investigation.

Joseph Ronnie Raker is wanted on two counts of homicide in connection with the investigation at 740 Otter Creek Road. Nationwide extradition has been authorized.

Based on investigative developments, Raker should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who knowingly harbors, conceals, transports, or otherwise assists Raker in avoiding arrest will be investigated and prosecuted under applicable law.

A reward is available for information leading to Raker's arrest.

Anyone who sees Raker or has information about his location should immediately call 911 or contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at (850) 745-7100.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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