Franklin County beaches closed due to double red flag warning as Tropical Storm Bertha moves west

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Coastal areas in Franklin County are closed to swimmers after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a double red flag warning around noon Tuesday due to dangerous rip currents caused by Tropical Storm Bertha.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Franklin County beaches closed under double red flag warning as Tropical Storm Bertha moves west

A double red flag warning means rip currents are too intense for anyone to be in the water.

"The rip current is very unpredictable. It can pull you away out the shore and put you in a very dangerous situation. It's going to make it difficult for you to get back without knowing the proper way to," Lt. Jason Register of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies have been patrolling beaches to ensure people stay out of the water. Register said he spoke with roughly 20 people Tuesday alone.

"I would say, with families, with their children, I'm looking at probably I probably spoke with about 20 people today," Register said.

Beachgoers visiting from Atlanta — Jeff, Micah and Savannah — had plans to go boating and snorkeling but said they were glad the warning was issued before they headed out. The group said the intense winds even disrupted their lunch, blowing over glasses and plates.

The storm's impacts extended beyond the beaches. According to Alligator Point Sea Turtle Patrol, storm surge from Tropical Storm Bertha destroyed turtle nests along the coastline. Destroyed nests were also found at St. George Island.

The double red flag warning will remain in place until conditions are safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.