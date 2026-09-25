ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Thomasville Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Friday, September 25th, WTXL ABC 27 continues our ON THE ROAD Neighborhood Tour. Tonight we're heading to Thomasville.

Thomasville, which is located in Thomas County, is in southwest Georgia. According to the city's website, the county was formed on December 23, 1825, by legislation introduced by Thomas Jefferson Johnson, who was the owner-builder of Pebble Hill Plantation.

The website says Thomasville was named the seat of Thomas County on December 22, 1826. They were both named for Major General Jett Thomas, a patriot of the War of 1812 and builder of the Old State Capitol at Milledgeville and Franklin College in Athens, which became the University of Georgia. Thomasville was incorporated by an act of the Georgia Assembly on December 26, 1831.

Thomasville is known for many things, including its annual Rose Show & Festival and Victorian Christmas.

Neighborhood reporter Vanessa Lawrence has been in Thomasville all week sharing stories that make the city what it is. This week, she's highlighted how The Plaza, which has been part of the city for 110 years, has shaped friendships and communities, looked into new industrial jobs, and the $44m investment into the city. She's also explored Thomasville's first Black neighborhood, Dewey City, and checked out how Thomasville built a culinary identity. Today she's working on what the future of Thomasville will look like.

Join us tonight at 5:00 and 6:00 as we showcase what Thomasville has to offer and what makes this place special.

WTXL ABC 27 began our ON THE ROAD coverage in 2024, with our last visit being in Decatur County in June.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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