THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — For Tommie Indence, The Plaza Restaurant is her home away from home.

The Plaza has been part of Thomasville since 1916 and is recognized as Georgia's oldest continuously operating restaurant. But for Indence, it is not the history that keeps her coming back.

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ON THE ROAD: Why longtime neighbors say Thomasville and its 110-year-old Plaza are something special

"The fellowship of friends that you meet here, the food, the staff, they're accommodating, friendly, always welcoming when you enter," Indence said.

Indence moved to Thomasville from Grady County in 1967. Nearly six decades later, she still meets friends every Friday night around the same big table. She says that long history has given her a broader view of the community.

Thomasville Main Street Director Katie Ketchum says that feeling of familiarity is part of what draws people in.

"People love the nostalgia of it. They love that it's almost like a step back into time. I think people want to feel that leisurely pace nowadays, and they like to just come and feel like they don't have to be rushed and they can enjoy their time," Ketchum said.

For Indence, that pride in Thomasville runs deep — even with a few things she says could use some work.

"Overall I there's not anything I can think of that I'd like to change. Except Nats. I could do without some of them," Indence said.

Indence says if you really want to know Thomasville, look beyond the landmarks — because some of the best parts of the community are found in the places where neighbors come together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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