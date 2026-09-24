ON THE ROAD: Nationally recognized and locally rooted: How Thomasville built a culinary identity on community

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thomasville has earned national recognition for its culinary community and Southern appeal, but local restaurant owners say the food is only part of the story.

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Thomasville has earned national recognition for its culinary community and Southern appeal, but local restaurant owners say the food is only part of the story.

Allison Cohenour never planned to own a restaurant. She was a grant writer when she picked up a serving shift, fell in love with the work, and eventually bought AJ Moonspin Pizza. She has owned it for 10 years, but some of her customers go back even further.

"They're family. I mean, you get to know them. You know what their kids are doing. There are people that I started waiting on at the other restaurants 17 years ago, and their kids were just like so small. And now they're driving; we're in college," Cohenour said.

Cohenour says that sense of community carries into the kitchen. Other local restaurant owners helped each other raise the bar on quality, inspiring her to make more from scratch, including sauces, dressings and fresh pasta.

Debra Smith has watched Thomasville's food scene for 13 years as owner of Taste of Thomasville Food Tour. About 1,300 guests took her tour in 2025. Smith says what people remember goes beyond the food.

"My guests come in, usually somebody comes out and greets them and welcomes them into the store or into the restaurant. So, I think it's the hospitality that we have here in Thomasville," Smith said.

For Cohenour, she sees firsthand what food and community look like together when the tables fill up.

"There will be a moment on a Friday or Saturday night when it is full. And you just have a moment. And you look out, and it's filled with families and kids playing with the toys. And people don't have their phones, and they're talking to each other. And I love those moments where you just, you can see that you're making people's lives better. They're just happy," Cohenour said.

That mix of flavor, variety, and familiar Southern hospitality is what locals say has helped food become part of Thomasville's identity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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