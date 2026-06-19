ON THE ROAD: WTXL ABC 27 heads to Decatur County Friday

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Friday, June 19th, WTXL ABC 27 continues our ON THE ROAD Neighborhood Tour. Tonight we're heading to Decatur County.

Decatur County is located in Southwest Georgia and is home to about 28,000 people. According to the county's website, there are many activities to do for all ages, including festivals, outdoor activities, art activities, sports, and more.

Neighborhood reporter Vanessa Lawrence has been sharing the stories that matter since January 2026. This week, she's highlighted how new luxury townhome apartments are coming to Downtown Bainbridge, how Flint River's history and growing industries are shaping the economy, and today she's looking into some hidden gems around the area.

Join us tonight at 5:00 and 6:00 as we showcase what Decatur County has to offer and what makes this place special.

WTXL ABC 27 began our ON THE ROAD coverage in 2024, with our last visit being in Wakulla County in March.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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