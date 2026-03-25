LCTA: Bargaining Unit ratifies salary increase for teachers after months of negotiations

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur says the instructional bargaining unit has voted in favor of the almost 2% salary increase for teachers.

He notified ABC 27 about the agreement Tuesday night.

The approved deal includes:



An additional 1% salary increase, totaling about 2% salary increase for teachers for the year

An extension of give days of parent leave

Leave buy-back provisions

Free before- and after-school childcare for employees

This follows months of back and forth between the District and the Association that recently resulted in a tentative agreement, a figure that had to be voted on by the instructional bargaining unit.

With 1,200 instructional employees participating in the vote—more than current membership and over 50% of the bargaining unit—the instructional staff of Leon County Schools has voted to ratify the tentative agreement by a 75%–25% margin.



That’s not just a vote.



That’s engagement.



That’s voice.



That’s collective action in motion.



When educators show up, participate, and make their voices heard, the outcome reflects the will of the people doing the work every day.

Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur

LCTA and LCS were recently at impasse after discussions about salary increases stalled.

LCTA says their focus will now shift to the next academic year.

ABC 27 reached out to Leon County Schools for comment on this decision. A spokesperson for the district told us they will send a response to the vote Wednesday morning. We will update this article when that response comes in.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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