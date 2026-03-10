LCS, LCTA reach tentative agreement package over teacher salary increases

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon Classroom Teachers Association has reached a tentative agreement with Leon County Schools following a bargaining session Monday night, a union spokesperson tells ABC 27.

LCTA says key updates include:



An additional 1% salary increase, totaling an about 2% salary increase for teachers for the year.

Extension of give days of parent leave

Leave buy-back provisions

Free before- and after- school childcare for employees

LCTA also provided this information in a statement:

"All tentative agreements signed prior to impasse are also included as part of the package.







During negotiations, additional items were discussed, including a millage memorandum of understanding and additional salary funding. These items are not included in the tentative agreement.







Information outlining the full agreement, including all language previously negotiated prior to impasse, will be provided to the bargaining unit.







Members will have the opportunity to review the agreement in its entirety and participate in a ratification vote following spring break.







We appreciate the work of both the LCTA bargaining team and Leon County Schools throughout the negotiation process.







Further information will be shared with members soon."

The deal comes as the two groups were at impasse following lengthy negotiations. In previous interviews with ABC 27, both LCTA and LCS said they were hoping to reach an agreement to avoid impasse.

The District and the Association have previously said they want to unite to focus their efforts on getting a millage increase on the ballot in November that would go directly towards teacher salary increases.

ABC 27 has reached out to Leon County Schools for comment following the negotiations and will update this article when we hear back.

