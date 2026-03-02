Madison County School Board moves meeting location amid racial slur allegations against teachers

MADISON COUNTY, FL — The Madison County School Board is meeting Monday at an alternate location as outrage grows over two separate incidents involving teachers accused of using racial slurs in the classroom.

The meeting will be held at the Madison County High School Gymnasium, located at 2649 West U.S. Highway 90. The venue was moved due to expected increased attendance following two viral Facebook posts detailing the separate incidents.

One incident involves the daughter of Renada McFarland-Revels, who says her child heard a history teacher use the N-word during class. McFarland-Revels says she filed a complaint and was frustrated after learning the teacher returned to the classroom.

"I had to call them to find out, and once I did, it wasn't the news that I was expecting. I expected it to be a little harsher of punishment," McFarland-Revels said.

A second incident, also shared online, involves another teacher accused of using a racial slur in a separate classroom. The district has confirmed the second incident is under formal investigation.

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles called the language "unacceptable" and said it goes against the core values of the district.

District officials say that because these are personnel matters, state law limits what details can be released.

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m., and the school district says there will be a clear bag policy in place.

We will have coverage of public comment and any response from the board.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.