JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — A citizens group has sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis asking state leaders to review ongoing concerns about a medical marijuana facility in Waukeenah.

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Jefferson County residents raise concerns about Trulieve facility, ask governor to step in

The group, Concerned Residents of Jefferson County, has sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis raising concerns about the Trulieve Medical Marijuana cultivation and processing facility in Waukeenah.

The group says residents have voiced concerns ranging from odors to environmental impacts and is now asking state leaders to take a closer look. Residents' concerns with the facility have been ongoing since it came into the county.

Cindy Pyburn, who represents the Concerned Residents of Jefferson County, said the group's ask is straightforward.

"All we're asking of Trulieve is to keep their promises they made when they came into Jefferson County. They promised to be a good neighbor. We invited them in, and we're asking that they keep those promises now it's really very simple."

Supporters of the letter say they want more oversight and answers, while others point to the jobs and economic impact the facility brings to the area.

Pyburn described the conditions residents say they are experiencing near the facility.

"There's been continuous noise. It's been described as the equivalent of living on a jetway. There is a skunk-like odor that is permeating for miles around. Water is pouring onto the resident's property."

Not all residents share the same concerns. Kayla Pete, a resident, offered a different perspective.

"I am actually not against marijuana, so the smell doesn't bother me. And it's only when you're passing it, I don't feel like it's so strong that people should be complaining. But you know how small towns are."

The letter asks state leaders to review the concerns raised by residents and consider whether additional action is needed. The group says it is waiting to hear a response from the Governor's office.

WTXL ABC 27 has reached out to both the Governor's office and Trulieve for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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