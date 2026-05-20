Jefferson County residents say concerns near Trulieve cannabis facility keep growing with no response

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Residents living near a cannabis cultivation facility in Jefferson County say their concerns are growing — and not just about the smell.

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Jefferson County neighbors say Trulieve still hasn't addressed their concerns months later

Gary and Nancy Gebhart say they built their Waukeenah home from the ground up more than 25 years ago, but remain frustrated by what they describe as ongoing noise and odor issues tied to the Trulieve facility. Since first being interviewed in March 2025, the couple says their concerns are far from over.

Recent concerns surrounding possible impacts to nearby waterways, including the Wacissa River basin, have added to frustrations after residents say they expected more community discussion with the company.

"They just don't care. They can make as much noise as they want to make, they can make as much odor as much lighting problems and now there's water issues for some other neighbors," Nancy Gebhart said.

Not all neighbors share the same concerns. Some residents living near the cultivation facility say the smell associated with the operation doesn't necessarily bother them.

"Of course, I've smelled it, but it's like an earthy smell, but it's cannabis, you know, so it's not an invasive smell, you know what I'm saying. It's okay," Quincy Day said.

During the Jefferson County Commission meeting on April 28th, Trulieve employees, as well as some Jefferson County residents, spoke about concerns tied to the facility.

Neighbors also expected Trulieve to address their concerns during a May 21st special Jefferson County Commission meeting, but have since been told a company representative may not appear.

ABC 27's Crystal Whitman reached out to Trulieve regarding the neighbors' concerns and whether representatives still plan to attend a future public meeting. We are waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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