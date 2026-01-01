Crystal Whitman serves as the neighborhood reporter for Jefferson County, joining WTXL in January 2026.

Originally from Louisiana, Crystal is a journalist whose career spans television markets across the South and Midwest. Her reporting has focused on systemic issues affecting communities, including in-depth coverage of criminal justice, incarceration, and court proceedings in Louisiana, Michigan, Arkansas, and Georgia.

Crystal is also a strong advocate for early literacy and community engagement. She has volunteered reading to children and supports initiatives aimed at keeping students on grade level—an issue she believes is critical to long-term community success.

Outside the newsroom, Crystal is a self-described foodie who enjoys coffee and a wide range of teas. She is a devoted New Orleans Saints fan and the proud owner of a Yorkshire Terrier named Oreo.

If you see Crystal around, please say hi and let her know what's happening in the community. You can also contact her at Crystal.Whitman@WTXL.tv