JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — A Jefferson County resident is calling on state officials to increase oversight of a Trulieve medical cannabis facility near her property, citing concerns about water drainage, runoff, and erosion.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County resident calls for state oversight of Trulieve cannabis facility over water concerns

Felicia Lamb, a longtime Jefferson County resident, says she has dealt with water drainage problems from the Trulieve facility in Waukeenah for six years. She believes pollutants are escaping onto her property and into nearby waterways.

"The water was here ever since they were operational in 2020, and my dad is the one who noticed it first. My dad was still alive until 2021, and so he noticed it first, and it just has gotten progressively worse. There is massive erosion. It runs down the hill into a natural creek, Lane Branch creek, which travels Lloyd Creek and goes on from there to St. Marks," Lamb said.

Lamb says water testing she commissioned in April raised additional concerns.

"In April, we had the water tested, and it came back at 14.9 total nitrogen total. And of course that's not what you want," Lamb said.

Trulieve disputes those findings. The company says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection did not find harmful contaminants in its own testing and samples of nearby waterways.

Earlier this month, a citizens group sent a letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calling for stricter oversight of the facility. Other neighbors have argued the facility has brought jobs and economic growth to the area and should continue to operate.

Trulieve says it will continue to comply with state regulations. Lamb says she hopes state officials continue reviewing residents' concerns.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.