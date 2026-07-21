JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County Animal Control is searching for a new director after its former leader, Cassie Griesheimer, left less than six months into the position, but volunteers are making sure the animals don't miss a beat.

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Jefferson County Animal Control volunteers step up for animals amid leadership search

Jefferson County Animal Control is looking for new leadership at a time when many in the community are paying close attention to the shelter's future. Questions surrounding animal care, funding and leadership have put a spotlight on the department in recent months.

County Manager Douglas Baber says Animal Control is operating within capacity and remains fully operational during the search. He says there is no set timeline for hiring a new Animal Control Director, and the county is looking for a highly qualified candidate who loves and supports the animals in the county. The expected salary range for the position is $55,000 to $75,000.

Meanwhile, volunteers like Annie Anderson, Director of the Jefferson County Humane Society, are continuing to make sure the animals receive the care they need.

"The volunteers are marketing they're helping out. We had a volunteer committee that used to meet all the time and finding best ideas and best ways to get stuff done," Anderson said.

Anderson says the shelter's reach extends well beyond Jefferson County when it comes to finding animals their forever homes.

"We have adopters come in from all over the United States we're not fussy, but we do do vet checks and make sure that our animals are only going to safe homes…there's a lot of stuff going on; everyone has seen it in the news. We just want to make sure they get the home that they deserve," Anderson said.

County leaders say they are committed to finding the right person to move the department forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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