Jefferson County's Animal Control Services director resigned after less than 6 months on the job, citing an unhealthy work environment. Now a local volunteer is raising concerns about what comes next for the animals in the shelter's care.

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Jefferson County Animal Control director resigns, citing unhealthy work environment

Cassie Griesheimer, the former Director of Jefferson County Animal Control Services, said in a resignation letter that she could no longer continue in what she described as an unhealthy and counterproductive work environment. During her brief tenure, Griesheimer helped move dozens of dogs into rescue, raised more than $28,000 in donations, and guided the shelter through a parvovirus outbreak.

"I just want to say that Cassie's resignation was not for a personal reason. She had no other choice," animal shelter volunteer Kelby Barrett said.

Barrett said she documented the dogs currently at the shelter because she wanted the community to see the animals whose futures remain uncertain. She said the question now is what happens to those animals.

"As far as I know from first-hand experience the one animal control officer that is left in that facility — I don't want to speak on someone else's standpoint — but what I have heard from him firsthand is these dogs need to be euthanized if they are not adopted or picked up by their animals immediately," Barrett said.

Barrett is urging the community to pay attention to what is happening at the shelter.

In a statement, County Manager Douglas Baber thanked Griesheimer for her service and said the county remains committed to providing quality care for the animals. A group of volunteers is expected to meet with Baber during a closed-door meeting Monday.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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