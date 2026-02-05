Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City Mayor: Quincy police chief terminated from position

Quincy Mayor Beverly Nash confirmed Chief Carlos Hill was terminated on Wednesday. He was sworn in as chief in 2024.
Quincy Police Chief Carlos Hill
Posted

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The police chief for the City of Quincy has been terminated from his position.

That's according to City Mayor Beverly Nash.

ABC 27 received word about the termination involving Chief Carlos Hill Wednesday afternoon after a city commissioner sent us a screenshot of an email sent out by City Manager Roger P. Milton.

It included a line saying "staffing changes update" and is addressed to "All Commissioners."

City Manager email about police chief termination
A city commissioner took a screenshot of an email from the Quincy City Manager about the police chief's termination.

Hill was sworn in as chief in August of 2024 after former Chief Timothy Ashley was terminated the previous year.

At this point, it's unclear why Chief Hill was terminated or if commissioners met to discuss the decision beforehand.

We've reached out to them to learn more.

City commissioners have a scheduled meeting next week.

