GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Quincy City Commission addressed two issues drawing public attention Tuesday night: the recent DUI arrest of Police Chief Brian Alexander and the ongoing closure of the city's Aldi.

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Quincy commissioners delay internal probe of police chief, back USDA grant to reopen Aldi

During the meeting, the city attorney said he could not comment on Alexander's arrest because of the active criminal investigation.

Commissioner Lane Stephens requested the commission discuss opening an internal investigation into Alexander's conduct, but commissioners agreed to wait until the criminal case is complete before taking up the matter.

"The best thing is for me to research that and then we can certainly bring that back if your asking for that to be brought as a matter after the investigation is complete or the criminal proceding is complete I can get you all of that in writing."

Commissioners also received an update on the sinkhole behind Aldi that has kept it closed.

Justin Ford with Dewberry Engineers said the owner of the Quincy Aldi is requesting the city sign off on a USDA grant application worth approximately $250,000.

If approved, the funding would pass through the city of Quincy to the property owner, who would then hire an engineering firm to repair the sinkhole behind Aldi.

"If the grant is not approved he is going to have to end up footing the bill anyway. It had got to happen but were just trying to help this thing move along so we can get the grocery story back open," Ford said.

Ford said while the repair itself is relatively straightforward, the project will move forward once the grant is complete.

Stephens said the closure has had a significant impact on the community.

"It has left the city in a bit of a food desert with only a couple of options left for our residents so I support the option 1 that was issued to approve a letter for a grant request to the USDA," Stephens said.

The commission plans to revisit the internal review once the criminal investigation into Alexander wraps up. As for the Aldi, repairs can officially begin once the USDA grant is approved.

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