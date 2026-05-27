GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Days of rain have left major damage in parts of Gadsden County, affecting both a local shopping plaza and a residential community.

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Storms and landslide damage hit Gadsden County businesses and homeowners

City utility crews were called out to the ALDI shopping plaza in Quincy on Sunday due to power line problems, where they discovered a dangerous washout area behind the building. Officials say the ground is still collapsing and the massive hole is moving closer to the structure.

The landslide has also damaged nearby water lines, shutting off water service to ALDI. Quincy Utility Manager Richard Ash says it is unclear when that service could be restored.

"The water supply won't be turned back on until all the repairs are made and everything, because basically right now there's no place for us to put the water line. We're just waiting for them to do something out there. So I don't expect them to come back real soon, unless, because I'm sure they're going to have to get a contractor out there and do quite a bit of work," Ash said.

Utility officials say the damaged area sits on private property, meaning ALDI will have to handle the necessary repairs to stabilize the land, likely through a private contractor.

Meanwhile, neighbors in the Sawdust community say heavy rainfall is also causing problems in their homes. One homeowner says drainage ditches near her property are clogged, and standing water is covering much of her yard.

Gadsden County resident Cynthia Brooks says the flooding has become more than just an inconvenience.

"I just put my fence down there on the side, and water came from the drain in the year for 4 or 5 days it been soaken wet for almost a week now. Who's going to pay for that damage it caused? Who's going to help me with that? Who's going to help me, you know," Brooks said.

County public works officials say they were not previously aware of drainage complaints in that neighborhood.

With more rain possible this week, residents say they are hoping conditions improve before the damage gets any worse.

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