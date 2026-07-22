GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — New details are emerging about how the Gadsden County School District handled allegations against a former school resource officer accused of sex with a minor and soliciting sex from other minors.

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New details emerge about how Gadsden County School District handled allegations against former school resource officer

During Tuesday's meeting, Superintendent Elijah Key outlined the district's response after allegations involving former school resource officer Sédele Canidate first surfaced.

Key told board members the allegations were reported to district leaders by three different employees — first Ms. Franklin, then Ms. Leeks, and later former Gadsden County High School Principal Marlon Ball, who has since filed a lawsuit against the district alleging retaliation after reporting the concerns.

"According to what the situation is if it is our student and it's an employee often times somebody is notified. But in this case where it is a deputy we gave it over to law enforcement," Key said.

The superintendent told board members that because Canidate was employed by the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office — not the school district — the district's authority was limited. While district leaders could request that another deputy be assigned to the school, employment decisions rested with the Sheriff's Office.

Board members also questioned why they were never notified about the investigation.

Lieutenant Buckhalt said the district met its legal obligation by reporting the allegations to the Office of Safe Schools. She said district leaders were instructed not to notify the school board because the investigation was active and they did not want to interfere with the case.

"I've been told, because I've gone to the superintendent and asked him why didn't you tell me this or why didn't you do this. And this is his response to me he says I've tried to keep you all posted and what has happened is you all can't keep it to yourselves you gotta tell somebody else about it," Gadsden County School Board Chairman Leroy McMillan said.

Board members like Stacy Hannagion were frustrated they weren't informed sooner, saying they were unable to answer questions from parents because they didn't know an investigation was underway.

After Tuesday night's meeting, I called and texted Superintendent Key requesting a one-on-one interview to discuss the district's handling of the investigation and the concerns raised by parents and school board members. He declined the request.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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