GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A deputy assigned as a school resource officer at Gadsden County High School has been arrested and charged with 6 felonies, including charges involving minors.

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Gadsden County High School resource officer arrested, faces 6 felony charges

Deputy Sédele Canidate was arrested on February 10th in Leon County on a warrant originating in Gadsden County. Canidate is being held in the Gadsden County Jail with no bond listed.

According to arrest records, Canidate faces the following charges:

2 counts of sexual battery by a law enforcement officer

1 count of lewd or lascivious conduct

2 counts of attempted solicitation of lewd and lascivious conduct

1 count of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors

The Gadsden County School District released a written statement following the arrest, saying officials have no comment on the case at this time.

"The district expects everyone who serves children in Gadsden County to protect them, treat them with respect, and ensure they are mentally and physically safe," the statement said.

ABC 27's Tatyana Purifoy reached out to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office for additional details surrounding the investigation but has not yet received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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