GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — More than 50 children are spending their summer at H&V Farms learning life skills, building confidence, and getting hands-on experience outdoors — and the community is stepping up to help keep the program going.

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H&V Farms summer program teaches kids life skills as community rallies to help fund it

The program was created and funded by Christopher Holt and his wife, Sarlentia Holt, to give local youth a positive environment to grow while school is out.

Christopher Holt, also known as DJ Trucker, said the program has relied on personal funding and outside generosity to stay afloat.

"We self funded this program. We have people out in the community. We have some of my friends and fans all around the world that has been donating towards the program we really appreciate everyone who has donated towards this program because it's for a good cause. And like I said if we can reach one we can teach one. These young kids have been enjoying themselves for the past 3 days," Holt said.

As participation grows, so do the costs of feeding, supervising, and providing activities for dozens of children each day. Following ABC 27's Tatyana Purifoy's report last week, several community partners are now stepping in to help.

On Wednesday, members of the sheriff's office visited the farm, serving lunch and spending time getting to know the kids.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said the visit reflects a broader commitment to keeping children out of the criminal justice system.

"I understand that pipeline from school to prison, and of course, this is what we have to do, especially during summer months. If somebody got to step forward and not worry about funding or anything else or backlash or anything and support our children," Young said.

The support extends beyond law enforcement. The Chamber of Commerce is currently working to recruit 15 local businesses to donate $100 each to help support the summer program.

Sarlentia Holt said the growing community involvement could allow the program to expand next year.

"It takes a village, so if everybody chips in, we can do more next year. So that is our goal to maybe do over 100 kids next year," Holt said.

Program leaders say every donation and volunteer effort helps ensure they can continue providing opportunities for local children throughout the summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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